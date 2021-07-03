Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

  • July 03 2021 09:47:00

ANKARA
Turkey is applying the same COVID-19 measures for all arrivals as the EU, the country’s tourism minister said on July 2. 

Everyone coming to Turkey has to either present a negative PCR test result or proof that they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said at the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TUROFED) and Google in Istanbul.

The minister pointed out that Ankara has halted flights from six countries where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

There has been no significant development between Turkey and the UK on air travel yet, Ersoy said, adding that British visitors are also required to present a negative PCR test result.

He said air traffic from several countries has picked up over the past two weeks.

“There has been a 120% increase at Antalya Airport from 14 days ago and 60% and 100% at Istanbul Airport and Dalaman Airport, respectively,” Ersoy said.

On the easing of virus restrictions within Turkey starting July 1, the minister said most activities have resumed as the nationwide vaccination campaign is in full swing.

“Hopefully, we will continue to gradually ease all restrictions,” Ersoy said.

