Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

ANKARA

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by seven on March 23 as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

He said on Twitter that a total of 3,672 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Koca also urged the youth to refrain from going out in a bid to prevent "transferring the risk into the home."

"Stay at home," he said.

Earlier on March 23, Koca told a press conference that some patients had recovered, but did not provide any details.

“The cases were mostly from abroad initially, but I can say that through contacts, it has increased ... I can say it has spread almost across the whole country,” he said.

The minister said late on March 22 that the death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 289. The number of confirmed cases had reached 1,236 as of March 22 evening.

As of March 23 evening, the death toll reached 37 as the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,529.