Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

  • May 18 2021 09:07:00

ANKARA- Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on May 17 announced one-off payments totalling some 4.6 billion lira ($555 million) to several sectors that were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including cafes, restaurants and musicians.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said cafes, wedding venues and theme parks, among other businesses hit by the pandemic, would be given a one-off payment of 5,000 lira.

He said restaurants, cab drivers, barbers, musicians, car washes and others would receive 3,000 lira.

Erdoğan also announced additional support for the agriculture sector.

Turkey emerged on May 17 from a full lockdown that lasted nearly three weeks, during which many businesses were closed. A daily curfew and weekend lockdowns will remain in place until June.

Authorities had tightened coronavirus measures after the number of daily COVID-19 cases soared above 60,000 in April, one of the highest rates globally, and deaths reached nearly 400 a day.

The number of daily new cases stood at 10,174 on Monday, according to health ministry data, sharply down from last month but still above the target of 5,000 Erdoğan set at the start of the lockdown.

 

