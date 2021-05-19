Turkey administers over 26.71 mln doses of COVID-19 jabs

  • May 19 2021 09:46:00

Turkey administers over 26.71 mln doses of COVID-19 jabs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey administers over 26.71 mln doses of COVID-19 jabs

Turkey has administered over 26.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

A total of 26,720,087 doses have been administered in Turkey as of May 18 evening, according to Health Ministry data.

In total, more than 15.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey's National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Tuesday that all teachers and school employees over the age of 40 were now eligible to receive vaccinations.

The total number of cases per 100,000 people by province was 184.78 in the metropolis Istanbul, 152.63 in the capital Ankara, and 93.86 in western Izmir, according to weekly data shared by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said the provinces that have shown the greatest decrease in case numbers over the last week were Kastamonu in the Black Sea region, Tekirdağ and Istanbul in the northwest, Bayburt in the northeast and Zonguldak, also in the Black Sea region.

"It is in our hands to make this good course permanent. We succeeded before, we can do it again," he added.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on Monday from a 17-day lockdown that started on April 29 after the measures led to a drop in cases nationwide.

Until June 1, the country will enforce weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown.

pandemic, Vaccine, coronavirus,

WORLD Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  2. Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

    Erdoğan proposes commission of three religions to govern Jerusalem

  3. Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded' Austrian statement

  4. Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

    Turkey announces one-off payments for pandemic-hit sectors

  5. Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

    Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
Recommended
Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting

Turkish, US army chiefs meet at NATO meeting
Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

Terror attack attempt foiled in southeastern Turkey

Terror attack attempt foiled in southeastern Turkey
NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot

NASA Earth Day post increases interest for Turkish tourism hotspot
Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk
Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister

Turkey never to stop backing Palestine: Foreign minister
WORLD Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Israel continues attacks on Gaza as death toll climbs to 217

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on May 18 on the 9th day of Israel's continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the besieged enclave to 217, including 63 children and 36 women.
ECONOMY ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
SPORTS Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.