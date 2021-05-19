Turkey administers over 26.71 mln doses of COVID-19 jabs

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has administered over 26.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

A total of 26,720,087 doses have been administered in Turkey as of May 18 evening, according to Health Ministry data.

In total, more than 15.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

Turkey's National Education Minister Ziya Selçuk said on Tuesday that all teachers and school employees over the age of 40 were now eligible to receive vaccinations.

The total number of cases per 100,000 people by province was 184.78 in the metropolis Istanbul, 152.63 in the capital Ankara, and 93.86 in western Izmir, according to weekly data shared by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Koca said the provinces that have shown the greatest decrease in case numbers over the last week were Kastamonu in the Black Sea region, Tekirdağ and Istanbul in the northwest, Bayburt in the northeast and Zonguldak, also in the Black Sea region.

"It is in our hands to make this good course permanent. We succeeded before, we can do it again," he added.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process on Monday from a 17-day lockdown that started on April 29 after the measures led to a drop in cases nationwide.

Until June 1, the country will enforce weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends will be under full lockdown.