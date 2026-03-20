Türk Telekom deploys local immersion cooling system at data center

Türk Telekom deploys local immersion cooling system at data center

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom deploys local immersion cooling system at data center

Türk Telekom has announced that it has successfully deployed its domestically developed liquid immersion cooling system in live operation at its Esenyurt Data Center in Istanbul.

This milestone represents a significant advancement in enhancing energy efficiency, as surging demands from artificial intelligence, video streaming, 5G networks, and internet of things (IoT) applications continue to drive higher power densities in data centers.

The company said the system, launched in January 2026, delivered heat-transfer efficiency up to 1,600 times higher than conventional methods and cut cooling energy use by as much as 80 percent.

The company said the new system, known as the Liquid Immersion Cooling System, produced a power usage effectiveness, or PUE, value of 1.02 to 1.06 at the Esenyurt facility.

In data center operations, a lower PUE indicates that a larger share of electricity is going directly to computing rather than auxiliary functions such as cooling.

Türk Telekom described the project as Türkiye’s first live deployment of this type at a data center and said the solution was developed entirely by Turkish engineers.

Gökhan Evren, Türk Telekom’s assistant general manager for information technologies, said the company was focusing not only on expanding capacity but also on managing it in a more efficient and sustainable way.

The operator has been highlighting data centers, cloud services and energy-saving infrastructure as part of its wider digital transformation strategy.

Türk Telekom said the latest move supports both its sustainability targets and its push to strengthen domestic research and development capabilities in critical digital infrastructure.

 

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