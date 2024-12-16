Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has called for several changes to the curriculum of law schools in Türkiye, emphasizing the need for clearer legal language to strengthen the justice system's connection with citizens.

"An understanding of law hidden behind foreign terms and complex expressions prepares the ground for a justice system disconnected from the nation and the citizen," Tunç said on Dec. 16 at an event in Ankara.

The minister criticized the complexity of legal terminology, which he argued alienates the public and undermines trust in the judiciary.

"In this context, studies should be carried out to make curriculum changes that will make courses such as legal Turkish, methodology, argumentation and legal anthropology compulsory in law schools," he said.

"The simplicity and richness of Turkish are indispensable for the clarity and reliability of law. If law is the scale of justice of a nation, the language of this scale must definitely be the language that that nation understands."

Tunç also suggested replacing multiple-choice exams with written tests to enhance clarity and understanding in legal education.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish a research center within the Turkish Justice Academy to promote the proper and comprehensible use of legal language. The academy currently oversees training programs for judicial and administrative judges and prosecutors.