Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

ANKARA
Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has called for several changes to the curriculum of law schools in Türkiye, emphasizing the need for clearer legal language to strengthen the justice system's connection with citizens.

"An understanding of law hidden behind foreign terms and complex expressions prepares the ground for a justice system disconnected from the nation and the citizen," Tunç said on Dec. 16 at an event in Ankara.

The minister criticized the complexity of legal terminology, which he argued alienates the public and undermines trust in the judiciary.

"In this context, studies should be carried out to make curriculum changes that will make courses such as legal Turkish, methodology, argumentation and legal anthropology compulsory in law schools," he said.

"The simplicity and richness of Turkish are indispensable for the clarity and reliability of law. If law is the scale of justice of a nation, the language of this scale must definitely be the language that that nation understands."

Tunç also suggested replacing multiple-choice exams with written tests to enhance clarity and understanding in legal education.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish a research center within the Turkish Justice Academy to promote the proper and comprehensible use of legal language. The academy currently oversees training programs for judicial and administrative judges and prosecutors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

    UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

  2. Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

    Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

  3. STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

    STM signs deal to build ships for Portuguese Navy

  4. Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

    Further hike in UK inflation hits rate cut chance

  5. Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November

    Home sales remain strong, rising 64 percent in November
Recommended
VP Yılmaz slams Israels actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria

VP Yılmaz slams Israel's actions, calls for collaborative reconstruction in Syria
Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid fragile Syria situation

Pentagon says talks with Türkiye ongoing amid 'fragile' Syria situation
Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Acoustic tag sheds light on migratory journey of bluefish

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul

Health Ministry, WHO to cohost quake conference in Istanbul
Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

Lesbos Island initiates efforts to revive Ottoman-era artifacts

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU

EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU
Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syrias future, return of refugees

Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor discuss Syria's future, return of refugees
WORLD Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Zelensky huddles with European leaders as Trump looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss "next steps" on Russia's war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
ECONOMY UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading market for the Turkish jewelry sector, with exports to the country reaching an impressive $2.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2024.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿