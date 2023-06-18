Tszyu wins to set up Charlo showdown

GOLD COAST, Australia
Australian power puncher Tim Tszyu scored a stunning first-round knockout over Mexico's Carlos Ocampo to retain his interim WBO super welterweight title Sunday and set up a shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo.

The 28-year-old, son of renowned former world champion Kostya Tszyu, came out with all guns blazing at Australia's Gold Coast despite needing surgery just weeks ago after a nasty dog bite.

He landed some huge right-handers, and a blistering left hook, to twice put Ocampo on the canvas, with the fight over in just 72 seconds. Tszyu connected with 14 punches, while the shell-shocked Mexican failed to land a single one.

"I think it was a statement made. America is the land I want to conquer, the land I'm going to next, the big one is coming," said Tszyu, who earned the interim belt with a savage ninth-round stoppage of American Tony Harrison at Sydney in March.

"I've got the interim belt, but I'm not satisfied. I want all four. I want the name Charlo on my resume."

The victory kept Tszyu's unbeaten record intact as he moved to 23-0 (17 KOs) to position himself as the mandatory challenger for the unified titles.

American Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) hasn't fought since knocking out Brian Castano in a May 2022 rematch following a disputed draw in their first meeting.

He and Tszyu had been poised to fight in Las Vegas in January but the American's defense of all four major sanctioning body world crowns was postponed after he broke his left hand.

The pair have been ordered to face off for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-welterweight belts later this year.

