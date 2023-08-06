Tsitsipas captures ATP Los Cabos title

Tsitsipas captures ATP Los Cabos title

LOS CABOS, Mexico
Tsitsipas captures ATP Los Cabos title

Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Aug. 5 to capture the ATP Mexico Open for his first title in 14 months.

Tsitsipas, this year's Australian Open runner-up, claimed his first ATP outdoor hardcourt crown in his third final of the year, having fallen to Novak Djokovic at Melbourne and top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz at Barcelona in April.

The 24-year-old Greek star captured his 10th career title and first since June of last year at Mallorca to snap a five-final win drought.

World number five Tsitsipas improved to 10-0 all-time against 19th-ranked de Minaur, who was hoping for a Mexico double after winning the title at Acapulco in February.

"It was a great match," Tsitsipas said. "I'm really happy we were able to deliver a great quality in the final match."

The 24-year-old from Sydney was denied an eighth career ATP crown in his third final of the year. He also lost to Alcaraz in June's trophy match at Queen's.

After Tsitsipas dominated the first set, de Minaur surrendered a break on a double fault to open the second set but broke back at love in the sixth game to pull level.

Tsitsipas, who won 23 of his 28 first-serve points, responded with a break in the ninth game, seizing a 5-4 edge with a blistering forehand winner, then held serve to finish off the Australian after 86 minutes when de Minaur sent a forehand long.

Sports,

ECONOMY EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

    EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

  2. Cabinet meeting set to address stalled grain deal

    Cabinet meeting set to address stalled grain deal

  3. CHP reaches out to members for party program revision

    CHP reaches out to members for party program revision

  4. Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

    Profits at Warren Buffett's firm reach $36 billion

  5. Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

    Biles captures US Classic in return to competition
Recommended
Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition
Paris Olympics test race in Seine canceled due to pollution

Paris Olympics test race in Seine canceled due to pollution
Netherlands wins to set up Spain World Cup clash

Netherlands wins to set up Spain World Cup clash
Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title
Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’

Marchand ‘can handle Paris Olympics pressure’
Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas Clasico

Barca and the woodwork defeat Real in Texas 'Clasico'
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

The European Union’s major trading partners, including Türkiye, will be impacted by the bloc’s carbon tax, experts have said.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.