Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, calling a decision by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit partisan and incorrect.

The court affirmed a lower court ruling that found Trump’s executive orders exceeded presidential authority.

It upheld a decision from the Court of International Trade that invalidated five executive orders establishing indefinite tariffs on virtually all imports from almost every nation.

Multiple states, including Oregon, Arizona, Colorado and New York challenged the tariffs alongside companies.

Trump's defiant response

Trump characterized the ruling as potentially catastrophic for the nation, warning that the tariff removal would be "a total disaster for the Country" and make America "financially weak."

He said the U.S. would no longer tolerate "enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs" from other countries that undermine domestic manufacturers and farmers.

Trump escalated his rhetoric by claiming the decision would "literally destroy the United States of America" if allowed to stand.

The appeals court determined that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant presidential authority to impose the broad tariffs contained in Trump's executive orders. The court said that IEEPA's granting power to "regulate" imports does not authorize the tariffs imposed.

IEEPA, enacted in 1977, grants broad powers to presidents during declared national emergencies involving foreign threats. The law has historically been used for sanctions, embargoes and asset freezes, but never before for tariff imposition.

The Trump administration invoked IEEPA by declaring national emergencies related to trade deficits and illegal activities like drug trafficking.

Supreme Court appeal expected

Trump indicated that he expects ultimate vindication from the Supreme Court. "For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again," he wrote.

During oral arguments in July, government lawyers defended the tariffs as being within presidential emergency powers, while opponents characterized the penalties as constitutional overreach that bypassed Congress' exclusive trade and taxation authority.

Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul
