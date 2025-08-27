Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

WASHINGTON
Trump urges criminal charges against George Soros, son

U.S. President Donald Trump called Wednesday for billionaire George Soros and his son to face criminal charges over unfounded claims that the family, a favorite target of the right, is behind "violent protests" around the country.

Trump did not specify what had prompted his morning outburst, but it comes as his administration pursues multiple criminal investigations against his perceived enemies.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more," the president wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to a law against taking part in a criminal organization.

Long-standing conspiracy theories involving the Soros family swirled again in June, as street protests broke out in Los Angeles against a ramp up of immigration raids.

Trump used the demonstrations as justification to deploy the National Guard and Marines into the Democratic-run city.

Fact-checkers including AFP debunked several images which circulated online at the time, purporting to show that nonprofit groups backed by the Soros family had strategically placed bricks to hurl at police.

Hungarian-born Soros, 95, has long been a bogeyman for the far right in Europe and the United States for his financial support of progressive causes.

He has been baselessly blamed for propagating migrant crises in Europe and on the southern border of the United States, as well as for orchestrating mass protests against police brutality after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Soros announced in 2023 that he would hand over control of his philanthropic empire to his son Alexander.

Joe Biden awarded the elder Soros a presidential Medal of Freedom in January shortly before Trump took office, citing Soros's support for "organizations, and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice."

Donald Trump,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables
LATEST NEWS

  1. Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

    Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

  2. Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

    Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

  3. Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

    Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

  4. Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources

    Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources

  5. İzmir State Opera and Ballet to open season with ‘Troy’

    İzmir State Opera and Ballet to open season with ‘Troy’
Recommended
Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'
US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters animalistic was ‘inappropriate’

US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters 'animalistic' was ‘inappropriate’
UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day window of opportunity

UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day 'window of opportunity'
European nations start process to impose snapback of Iran nuclear sanctions

European nations start process to impose 'snapback' of Iran nuclear sanctions
US diplomat apologizes for using the word animalistic in reference to Lebanese reporters

US diplomat apologizes for using the word 'animalistic' in reference to Lebanese reporters
French far right, hard left reject compromise deal to save PM

French far right, hard left reject compromise deal to save PM
Irans currency falls to near-record lows on European snapback sanctions threat

Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat
WORLD Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump's health while confirming he is ready to be president if “there's a terrible tragedy," USA Today reported Thursday.
ECONOMY Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Türkiye set new records in electricity generation in July, both on a daily and monthly basis, with the majority of the output powered by domestic and renewable energy sources, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿