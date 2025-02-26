Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to sell new "gold card" residency permits for a price of $5 million each and said Russian oligarchs may be eligible.

Trump said sales of the new visa, a high-price version of the traditional green card, would bring in job creators and could be used to reduce the U.S. national deficit.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Republican president, who has made the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants a priority of his second term, said the new card would be a route to highly prized U.S. citizenship.

"A lot of people are going to want to be in this country, and they'll be able to work and provide jobs and build companies," Trump said. "It'll be people with money."

Sales of the cards would start in about two weeks, Trump added.

"We'll be able to sell maybe a million of these cards. We have it all worked out from a legal standpoint," Trump added.

But asked if wealthy Russians would also be able to apply, Trump said it was a possibility.

"Possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people. It's possible," Trump said. "They're not as wealthy as they used to be. I think they can. I think they can afford $5 million."

A number of Russian oligarchs have been hit by western sanctions since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The U.S. president told reporters that lifting sanctions on Russia was possible "at some point" but was not currently on the table.

