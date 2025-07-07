Trump to delay July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1

Trump to delay July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1

WASHINGTON
Trump to delay July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday delaying his July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1, the White House announced, as the administration targets multiple countries with trade measures.

"The President will also sign an executive order today delaying the July 9 deadline to August 1," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The tariff deadline was earlier set for July 9, marking the end of a 90-day pause on previously announced high tariffs that were initially imposed on April 2, 2025.

"So the reciprocal tariff rate, or these new rates that will be provided in this correspondence to these foreign leaders will be going out the door within the next month, or deals will be made," she said.

Trump announced Monday that Washington will impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea starting Aug. 1.

He warned that tariffs could exceed 25 percent if South Korea or Japan respond with their own tariffs on U.S. goods.

Leavitt said "approximately 12 other countries" will receive direct notifications and letters from Trump regarding new trade measures today. She did not specify the countries and said Trump will reveal those in "very due time."

She said there were "positive developments in the right direction" from some trading partners, adding that the Trump administration seeks "the best deals for the American people and the American worker."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

    Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

  2. Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

    Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

  3. Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

    Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

  4. Türkiye moves to restrict AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

    Türkiye moves to restrict AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

  5. Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

    Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Recommended
Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu
Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025

Cruise boom in Türkiye: Industry charts record-breaking course in 2025
Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June

Turkish tea exported to 104 countries in January-June
Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half
Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline

Trump mulls 50 pct copper tariff, says no extension to August deadline
China accelerating renewable energy building spree: Report

China accelerating renewable energy building spree: Report
WORLD Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Russia fired its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war, Kiev said Wednesday after strikes that mainly targeted areas furthest from the front line.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿