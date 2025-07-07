Trump to delay July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Monday delaying his July 9 tariff deadline to Aug. 1, the White House announced, as the administration targets multiple countries with trade measures.

"The President will also sign an executive order today delaying the July 9 deadline to August 1," spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The tariff deadline was earlier set for July 9, marking the end of a 90-day pause on previously announced high tariffs that were initially imposed on April 2, 2025.

"So the reciprocal tariff rate, or these new rates that will be provided in this correspondence to these foreign leaders will be going out the door within the next month, or deals will be made," she said.

Trump announced Monday that Washington will impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea starting Aug. 1.

He warned that tariffs could exceed 25 percent if South Korea or Japan respond with their own tariffs on U.S. goods.

Leavitt said "approximately 12 other countries" will receive direct notifications and letters from Trump regarding new trade measures today. She did not specify the countries and said Trump will reveal those in "very due time."

She said there were "positive developments in the right direction" from some trading partners, adding that the Trump administration seeks "the best deals for the American people and the American worker."