Trump thanks Erdoğan for averting catastrophe in Idlib

  • February 17 2020 09:40:44

Trump thanks Erdoğan for averting catastrophe in Idlib

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Trump thanks Erdoğan for averting catastrophe in Idlib

AA Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by phone for preventing a "humanitarian catastrophe" in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, the White House said on Feb. 16.

"Trump expressed concern [yesterday] over the violence in Idlib, Syria and thanked Erdogan for Turkey's efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"President Trump conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia's support for the [Bashar al-Assad] regime's atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict," he added.

The two leaders also discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference in Libya, Deere said.

"President Trump also reiterated that continued foreign interference in Libya would only serve to worsen the situation," he added.

Turkish troops are in Idlib as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  2. Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

    Ghost town Varosha in Cyprus to become tourist attraction

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

    Turkey-UK defense cooperation 'to grow' after Brexit completed

  5. Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks

    Istanbul street named after Japanese officer who saved over 1000 Turks
Recommended
Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso
Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang

Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang
14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

Twelve detained in Germany over suspected far-right plot

Twelve detained in Germany over suspected far-right plot
China sees rise in new virus cases; death toll rises by 105

China sees rise in new virus cases; death toll rises by 105
Intl actors reaffirm commitment to cease-fire in Libya

Int'l actors reaffirm commitment to cease-fire in Libya
WORLD Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen killed 24 civilians, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Feb. 17 in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey eyes leap in foreign direct investment in 2020

Turkey expects a strong acceleration in foreign direct investments this year, the country’s technology and industry minister said on Feb. 17.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Sivasspor to climb atop Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 at home in Turkish Süper Lig Week 22 game to leapfrog its opponent to the top of the standings.