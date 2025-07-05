Trump signs 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day

Trump signs 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day

WASHINGTON
Trump signs big, beautiful bill on US Independence Day

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (C) bangs a gavel after signing the "Big Beautiful Bill Act" at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law Friday, capping a pomp-laden White House Independence Day ceremony featuring a stealth bomber fly-by.

"America is winning, winning, winning like never before," Trump said at the event where he signed the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill" flanked by Republican lawmakers.

The party fell into line and pushed the bill through a reluctant Congress on Thursday, in time for Trump to sign the bill as he had hoped on the Fourth of July holiday marking America's 249th birthday.

Two B-2 bombers of the type that recently struck Iranian nuclear sites roared over the White House at the start of the ceremony, accompanied by fighter jets on their wingtips.

Pilots who carried out the bombing on Iran were among those invited to the White House event.

The passage of the unpopular bill caps two weeks of significant wins for Trump, including an Iran-Israel ceasefire that was sealed after what he called the "flawless" U.S. air strikes on Iran.

Ever the showman, Trump melded his various victory laps into one piece of political theater at the ceremony marking 249 years of independence from Britain.

The sprawling mega-bill honors many of Trump's campaign promises: extending tax cuts from his first term, boosting military spending and providing massive new funding for Trump's migrant deportation drive.

Trump glossed over deep concerns from his own party and voters that it will balloon the national debt, while simultaneously gutting health and welfare support.

"The largest spending cut," Trump said with First Lady Melania Trump at his side, "and yet you won't even notice it."

  Republican misgivings 

Trump forced through the "big beautiful bill" despite deep misgivings in the Republican Party — and the vocal opposition of his billionaire former ally, Elon Musk.

It squeezed past a final vote in the House of Representatives 218-214 after Republican Speaker Mike Johnson worked through the night to corral the final group of dissenters.

Trump thanked Johnson at the White House event.

The legislation is the latest in a series of big wins for Trump that also included a Supreme Court ruling last week that curbed lone federal judges from blocking his policies, and a NATO deal to increase spending.

But the bill is expected to pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the U.S. deficit.

At the same time it will shrink the federal food assistance program and force through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance scheme for low-income Americans since its 1960s launch.

Up to 17 million people could lose their insurance coverage under the bill, according to some estimates. Scores of rural hospitals are expected to close as a result.

Democrats hope public opposition to the bill will help them flip the House in the 2026 midterm election, pointing to data showing that it represents a huge redistribution of wealth from the poorest Americans to the richest.

