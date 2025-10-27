Trump says Russia should end Ukraine war rather than testing missiles

Trump says Russia should end Ukraine war rather than testing missiles

TOKYO
Trump says Russia should end Ukraine war rather than testing missiles

Russia should focus on ending the war with Ukraine rather than testing missiles, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day after Moscow said it completed the test of its new nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Malaysia to Japan as part of a three-country Asia tour, Trump responded to Russia's new missile capable of traveling 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles).

He downplayed the significance of the test, saying the U.S. has a nuclear submarine "right off their shores" that does not need to travel such distances. "We test missiles all the time," Trump added.

"You ought to get the war ended ... instead of testing missiles," he said.

Trump has led efforts to end the war in Ukraine since starting his second term in January. He met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in August but cancelled another planned summit in Budapest this month, saying he did not want a "wasted meeting."

Russia has refused the U.S. and European demand to freeze the conflict on the current line of contact.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
US, Japan sign agreement on securing rare earths supply

US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services

Syria sends team to Moscow for embassy services
Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit

Armenia invites Erdoğan, Aliyev to Yerevan summit
Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal

Israel weighs steps as hostage standoff strains Gaza deal
Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque

Pope Leo to lead Istanbul stadium mass, visit Sultan Ahmed Mosque
Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul

Talks between Pakistan, Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿