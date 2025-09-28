Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'

Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'

WASHINGTON
Trump says real chance for greatness in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is a "real chance for greatness in the Middle East."

"All are on board for something special, first time ever," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"We will get it done," he said.

Following his social media post, Trump told the Axios media outlet: “The Arab countries were fantastic to work with on this. Hamas is coming with them. They have great respect for the Arab world."

"The Arab world wants peace, Israel wants peace, and Bibi wants peace,” Trump said, adding that his goal is to push for peace in the region, rather than just ending the war in Gaza.

Separately, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in New York in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps between the U.S. and Israel, a source familiar with the meeting told Axios.

Trump's words followed a multilateral meeting on Tuesday with leaders from several majority-Muslim countries on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting with leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan primarily focused on the Gaza conflict and peace efforts.

Trump presented a 21-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war, securing hostage releases, and rehabilitating the region under governance excluding Hamas.

The U.S. president also said he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

Trump planned to meet separately with Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the proposals.

Even though the Israeli government has not officially commented on it, Trump told Axios that Netanyahu is on board with his plan.

However, Netanyahu has been adamantly opposed to any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and reiterated in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that it's a "red line" for him.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN
$1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

$1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah
Iran says it executed one of Israels top spies

Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies
French officials: Almost 400 UK-bound migrants rescued

French officials: Almost 400 UK-bound migrants rescued
China to hold key political meeting in late October

China to hold key political meeting in late October
Typhoon Bualoi kills dozens in Vietnam and Philippines

Typhoon Bualoi kills dozens in Vietnam and Philippines
Swedish PM says Russia likely behind airport drones

Swedish PM says Russia likely behind airport drones
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿