Trump says Putin agreed not to attack freezing Kiev for a week

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Kiev and other cities for a week, as Moscow's strikes leave Ukraine facing its toughest winter since the start of the war.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure have left millions with disrupted light, heating and water supplies in freezing temperatures, pushing the war-battered country towards humanitarian crisis.

"Because of the cold, extreme cold... I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kiev and the cities and towns for a week during this," Trump told a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"It's extraordinary. It's not just like cold, it's extraordinary cold. Record setting cold, over there too, they are having the same, it's a big pile of bad weather," added Trump, comparing it to a current cold snap in Washington.

"They've never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kiev and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you, it was very nice."

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin but Trump — whose summit in Alaska with the Russian leader last August ended without a breakthrough — said he trusted Putin to honor the agreement.

"I have to tell you, people said, 'don't waste the call. You're not going to get that.' And he did it," said Trump.

"And we're very happy that they did it, because on top of everything else, that's not what they need is missiles coming into their towns and cities."

Ukraine's state weather agency on Thursday forecast a drastic dip in temperatures to as low as minus 30C in coming days as authorities race to restore services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an evening address on Wednesday of fresh Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Trump added that there had been "a lot of progress" in U.S.-brokered talks between Kiev and Moscow to end Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, which will soon enter its fifth year.

Russian attacks killed six people in central and southern Ukraine on Thursday, regional authorities and emergency services said.

Türkiye's airline fleet grows to 800 aircraft in five years
