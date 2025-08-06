Trump says envoy's meeting with Putin was 'highly productive'

MOSCOW

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his envoy Steve Witkoff had held a "highly productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin over efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that he had briefed some European allies on the talks between Witkoff and Putin in Moscow.

"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he said.

Minutes later, a senior U.S. official said that "secondary sanctions" were still expected to be implemented on Friday.

The sanctions target Russia's remaining trade partners, seeking to impede Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western penalties.

Targeting Russian partners, such as China and India, would aim to stifle Russian exports but would also risk significant international disruption.

Trump, who had boasted he could end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of taking office, has given Russia until Friday to make progress towards peace or face new penalties.

The U.S. president on Wednesday ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi buying Russian oil.

Putin met U.S. envoy Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday, two days ahead of a deadline imposed by Trump on Moscow to halt its Ukraine offensive or face fresh sanctions.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted about three hours.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Witkoff had a “useful and constructive conversation” that focused on the Ukrainian crisis and, in a nod toward improving relations between Washington and Moscow, “prospects for possible development of strategic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with Trump after Witkoff visited Moscow for talks earlier in the day.

"I spoke with President Trump. This conversation happened after President Trump's representative, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow," Zelensky posted on social media.

"European leaders were on the call, and I am grateful to each of them for their support," he added, without saying which leaders took part in the call.

White House says Trump open to meeting Putin, Zelensky

Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelensky, the White House said Wednesday.

The meeting could take place as early as next week, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

The possibility was discussed in a call between Trump and Zelensky that, according to a senior Ukrainian source, also included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Finland.

"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The New York Times reported that Trump intended to meet first with Putin, and then to follow that up with a three-way meeting involving the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

NATO and Ukrainian officials did not confirm the report when contacted by AFP.