Trump promises US green card for foreign graduates

MIAMI

Donald Trump said he wants to grant green cards to foreign graduates from U.S. colleges, in an apparent softening of his typically hard-line view on immigration, a key election issue.

The Republican candidate made the remarks in a podcast published on June 20, days after President Joe Biden announced a citizenship pathway for immigrants married to U.S. nationals, counterbalancing his recent crackdown on illegal border crossings.

"What I want to do and what I will do is, you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country," Trump told the All-In podcast.

Trump said this should include "anybody who graduates from a college," including those who complete two-year programs, known as junior colleges, and doctoral graduates.

Asked initially on the podcast if he would promise to help import the "best and the brightest around the world to America," Trump replied: "I do promise."

He also said that U.S. companies need "smart people," adding "they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country."

"That is going to end on day one," Trump added.

During Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, he ordered construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and implemented a travel ban on people from mostly Muslim countries.

His comments came after Democrat opponent Biden on this week relaxed visa rules for around half a million spouses of U.S. nationals, making it easier for them to obtain citizenship.

The president also simplified the process for migrants who came to the United States illegally as children, known as "Dreamers", to get work visas if they've graduated college and have a "high-skilled job offer."