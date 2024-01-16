Trump passes major US election test with Iowa win

IOWA

Donald Trump surged to an unexpected victory Monday, in Iowa, solidifying his position as the presumed Republican frontrunner who will contest President Joe Biden in the November's election.

The former president has led polling for more than a year, but the contest was seen as the clearest insight yet into whether he can convert his advantage into a stunning White House return.

Major U.S. networks took just 30 minutes to project the winner, with Trump opening up an unprecedented 32-point lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis over the following hour or so.

The Florida governor and Trump's other main rival — former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley — appeared to be locked in a tussle for the runner-up spot at around 20 and 19 percent respectively.

There had been questions as to whether Trump might have been hamstrung by his legal problems, as he faces civil and criminal trials in multiple jurisdictions in 2024.

However, the Iowa victory served as evidence that the 77-year-old had effectively transformed his prosecutions into a unifying voice that inspired his supporters. He will carry this momentum into next Tuesday's nomination process in New Hampshire.