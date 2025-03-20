Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump has told Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States could own and run Ukraine's nuclear power plants as part of his latest bid to secure a ceasefire in Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

The offer comes as some 30 military chiefs from countries keen to help protect an eventual ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine prepared for talks in Britain on Thursday to discuss planning for a peacekeeping force.

Following the Wednesday call with Trump, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Kiev was "ready" to pause attacks on Russia's energy network and infrastructure, a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed to halt similar strikes on Ukraine.

Zelensky also said he had discussed Trump's power plant takeover plan.

"We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation," Zelensky, who was on an official visit to Finland, said during an online briefing, referring to the plant in Zaporizhzhia.

He added that he had "not felt any pressure" from Trump to make concessions to Russia.

But a wider ceasefire remains elusive with the Kremlin leader insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron have said they are willing to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The UK government says a "significant number" of nations are prepared to do the same, but it is not clear exactly how many countries are keen.

Trump's tone on Wednesday was markedly more positive after the Zelensky call, with the White House describing it as "fantastic" — despite the fact that the two men had a blazing televised row in the Oval Office recently.

Trump "discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants" and said Washington could be "very helpful" in running them," National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a joint statement.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure," it said.

'Ending the war'

Trump also pledged to help Kiev get more air defense equipment from Europe, and to find Ukrainian children "abducted" by Russia, the statement said.

The U.S. president earlier said on his Truth Social network that efforts to reach a full truce were "very much on track."

Zelensky said Ukrainian and U.S. officials could meet in coming days for fresh talks in Saudi Arabia, where Russian and American teams are also due to meet early next week.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow said Wednesday, which was planned as a goodwill gesture following the Trump-Putin call.

Kiev and Moscow however have accused each other of continuing attacks.

Russia said it destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones in overnight attacks in several regions throughout the country.

Ukrainian emergency services said on Thursday that an overnight Russian drone attack struck residential buildings in Kropyvnytsky in central Ukraine wounding eight people, including a child.

'Don't believe Putin'

The major sticking point remains Putin's resistance to a full ceasefire — something that Kiev and some Western allies say underscores how the Russian leader cannot be trusted.

Putin insisted during his call with Trump on Tuesday that a full ceasefire was only possible if the West agree to Moscow's long-standing demand to halt its billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.

The Kremlin chief also demanded Ukraine must not be allowed to re-arm and must halt mandatory mobilization.

Moscow and Washington were even at odds on the results of the call.

The Kremlin said they only discussed halting power plant attacks, but the White House insisted the talks covered both energy and other civilian infrastructure.

Trump's overtures to Putin, and indications Washington will no longer guarantee European security, have also spooked Kiev and the United States's NATO allies.

"I don't believe Putin at all, not a single word. He only understands force," said Kiev resident Lev Sholoudko, 32.

In Moscow, locals were more optimistic the talks could bring an end to the fighting — to Russia's advantage.

"Definitely this is in our favor," said Moscow resident Larisa, 46.

"There is no other way. What happened in 1945 will happen now," she added, referring to the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.