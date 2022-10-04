Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

NEW YORK
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

There was no immediate comment from CNN.

Trump repeatedly attacked CNN as president, which resonated with his conservative followers. He has similarly filed lawsuits against big tech companies with little success. His case against Twitter for knocking him off its platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection was thrown out by a California judge earlier this year.

Numerous federal and local election officials in both parties, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the election fraud he alleges.

Trump’s lawsuit claims “The Big Lie,” a phrase with Nazi connotations, has been used in reference to him more than 7,700 times on CNN since January 2021.

“It is intended to aggravate, scare and trigger people,” he said.

In a statement Monday, Trump suggested that similar lawsuits would be filed against other news organizations. And he said he may also bring “appropriate action” against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. The lawsuit comes as he is weighing a potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

New CNN chief Chris Licht privately urged his news personnel in a meeting more than three months ago to refrain from using the phrase because it is too close to Democratic efforts to brand the former president, according to several published reports.

WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

    Türkiye, Libya sign hydrocarbon deal, Çavuşoğlu says

  2. Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

    Assan Alüminyum to set up $460 mln plant in US

  3. Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

    Turkish parliament starts new legislative term

  4. China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

    China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

  5. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Recommended
Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems

Officials: US to send Ukraine more advanced rocket systems
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize
Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups

Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups
Brazil’s Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

Brazil’s Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls
Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of gas shortage, IEA says

Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of gas shortage, IEA says
WORLD Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

ECONOMY PMI eases to 46.9 last month

PMI eases to 46.9 last month

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 47.4 in August to 46.9 in September, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.
SPORTS Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer to fight Tanzanian opponent for world belt

Turkish boxer Dilara Yücel will get in the ring on Oct. 7 in a boxing night event organized by the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) to compete with her Tanzanian rival, Grace Mwakameleye, for the world championship belt in the middleweight (69-kilo) category.