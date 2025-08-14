World watches as Trump and Putin meet in Alaska

World watches as Trump and Putin meet in Alaska

ANCHORAGE
World watches as Trump and Putin meet in Alaska

Pressure mounts ahead of a landmark summit today in Alaska between the United States and Russia, as Donald Trump warned that Vladimir Putin had only one chance.

Putin and Trump will meet at an air base in the far-northern U.S. state, the first time the Russian leader has been permitted on Western soil since his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine which has killed tens of thousands of people.

The two leaders are to discuss ways to settle the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said yesterday.

"Of course, broader issues of ensuring peace and security, as well as pressing international and regional issues, will also be addressed," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

The talks are scheduled to start in Alaska at 11:30 a.m. (1930 GMT), Ushakov said.

These will be held "one-on-one" between Putin and Trump, with only their interpreters in attendance.

"This will be followed by negotiations between the delegations, which will continue over a working breakfast," Ushakov added.

Among Russia's delegation will be Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.

Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference following their meeting, during which they will "summarize the results of the negotiations," Ushakov said.

With stakes high, all sides were pushing hard in the hours before the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has refused to surrender territory to Russia, spoke by telephone on Aug. 13 with Trump, as did European leaders who voiced confidence afterward that the U.S. leader would seek a ceasefire rather than concessions by Kiev.

Trump himself sent mixed messages, saying that he could quickly organize a three-way summit afterward with both Zelensky and Putin but also warning of his impatience with Putin.

"There may be no second meeting because, if I feel that it's not appropriate to have it because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting," Trump told reporters.

Russia, Trump said, would face "severe consequences" if it does not halt its offensive.

But Trump said: "If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," involving both Putin and Zelensky.

Putin pitched the meeting after Trump threatened sanctions on Russia. Trump has already ramped up tariffs on India, which has become a key buyer of Russian energy.

Zelensky, after being berated by Trump at a February meeting in the White House, has publicly supported U.S. diplomacy but made clear his deep skepticism.

"I have told my colleagues, the U.S. president and our European friends, that Putin definitely does not want peace," Zelensky said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who welcomed Zelensky in Berlin on Aug. 13, said Ukraine is ready to negotiate "on territorial issues" but stressed that legal recognition of Russian occupations "would not be up for debate."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte declared: "The ball is now in Putin's court."

 

Volodomyr Zelensky,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

    Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

  3. Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

    Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

  4. Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

    Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

  5. Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities

    Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
Recommended
Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies
Cypriots join forces to restore cemeteries in bid to rebuild trust

Cypriots join forces to restore cemeteries in bid to rebuild trust
Japan emperor expresses deep remorse 80 years after WWII

Japan emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII
National Guard deploys 800 personnel for DC mission

National Guard deploys 800 personnel for DC mission
Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood

Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood
UN chief urges Israel to halt West Bank settlement plan

UN chief urges Israel to halt West Bank settlement plan
WORLD Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania’s defense minister has called for NATO allies Türkiye and Bulgaria to expand their joint Black Sea mine-clearing task force to include patrols aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and trade routes from potential Russian attacks.

ECONOMY Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye will soon sign agreements for certain oil and natural gas exploration fields in Pakistan.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿