Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was invited to join the "Board of Peace."

"He's been invited," Trump told reporters.

Earlier Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was invited to join the U.S.-led initiative.

"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," Peskov had said.

The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace in a statement on Friday, saying it will “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as “providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.”

The U.S. also established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to implement phase two of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board in support of the NCAG.

