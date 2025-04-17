Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

NEW YORK
FILE - Iranian women walk past an anti-aircraft gun, at the conclusion of a rally to support Iran's nuclear programs, in front of the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2006.

U.S. President Donald Trump scuppered an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, the New York Times has reported, as Washington attempts to reach a deal to curb Tehran's weapons program.

The United States and Iran, which have not had diplomatic relations for more than 40 years, are seeking a new nuclear deal after Trump pulled out of a landmark agreement during his first term.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are due to meet on April 19, a week after they held the highest-level Iranian-U.S. nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

In March, Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging talks but warning of possible military action if they failed to produce a deal.

Trump administration officials revealed to the New York Times that Israel had sought Washington's assistance to carry out an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in May.

According to the Times, the plan and its possible maneuvers were under consideration for months.

But during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House last week, Trump told the Israelis he would not support an attack. The president instead publicly announced the direct talks with Tehran.

Iran has consistently denied that it is seeking nuclear weapons, but has stepped up its nuclear capacities since Trump scrapped the 2015 agreement.

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report noted with "serious concern" that Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, nearing the weapons grade of 90 percent.

Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'
WORLD Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of worlds arable land

Heavy metals contaminate up to 17 pct of world's arable land

Up to 17 percent of cropland worldwide is contaminated with at least one type of toxic heavy metal, posing health risks to up to 1.4 billion people, scientists have warned.
ECONOMY Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated the government’s commitment to the disinflation program, saying that inflation will continue to decline.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
