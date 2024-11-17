Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night

Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night

NEW YORK
Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Trump entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card accompanied by UFC chief executive Dana White, who was a prominent backer during his election campaign.

Several political allies of Trump were also in attendance for the mixed-martial arts fights, including entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been asked by Trump to lead efforts to cut government inefficiency.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump has nominated to be health secretary, was also at the fight and a photo posted on X showed the pair flying to the event together on Trump's private plane.

The night had the feel of a post-election night out for the Republicans.

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman tapped for the role of director of national intelligence, was also in the crowd along with Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr and musician Kid Rock — a regular at Trump rallies.

After waving to the chanting crowd, Trump warmly greeted UFC broadcast analyst Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who also endorsed Trump after he appeared as a guest on his show.

The venue's "jumbotron" giant screen above the cage where fighters did battle then showed a video featuring highlights of the election campaign with soundbites from Trump.

The film ended with the numbers 45 and 47 on the screen, representing the Republican's previous and upcoming presidency.

Fans chanted "USA, USA," a refrain frequently heard at Trump rallies, including one he held at Madison Square Garden last month.

Trump watched the fights alongside Musk from front row seats next to the caged octagon.

After Jon Jones defended his heavyweight title with a third-round technical knockout against fellow American Stipe Miocic in the main event, the fighter celebrated with Trump's trademark 'YMCA' dance.

"I want to say a big thank you to President Donald Trump for being here tonight," said Jones, receiving a huge roar of approval from the crowd.

After leading the crowd in another round of "USA, USA" chant, Jones then passed his heavyweight championship belt to Trump and spent some time in conversation with the President-elect.

Trump frequently attends UFC events and attended three fights during his campaign for the White House.

His ties to the fight world run deep. He featured retired WrestleMania star Hulk Hogan at the Republican convention in August and hosted UFC bouts at his casinos in the early days, when the series struggled to gain traction and well before it became today's multi-billion success.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

    Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

  2. Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

    Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

  3. Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

    Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

  4. Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

    Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

  5. Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

    Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs
Recommended
Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation
Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine
Kremlin vows response if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia
Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges
Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit
EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza: Borrell

EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza: Borrell
Aboriginal lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured

Aboriginal lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured
WORLD Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he plans to declare a national emergency on border security and use the U.S. military to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented migrants.
ECONOMY Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿