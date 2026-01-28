Trump aide Miller says Minneapolis agents may have breached 'protocol'

Trump aide Miller says Minneapolis agents may have breached 'protocol'

WASHINGTON
Trump aide Miller says Minneapolis agents may have breached protocol

White House deputy chief of policy Stephen Miller walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. immigration agents may have breached "protocol" in Minneapolis before the fatal shooting of a nurse during protests, President Donald Trump's senior aide Stephen Miller said Tuesday — days after falsely branding the victim an assassin.

The admission comes as Trump says he wants to de-escalate the situation in Minneapolis following the killing of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti during a protest against an immigration crackdown on Saturday.

Deputy Chief of Staff Miller, a powerful figure who leads Trump's hardline immigration policy, said in a statement to AFP that the White House was now looking into the possible breach.

He said the White House had provided "clear guidance" that extra personnel were sent to Minnesota to protect deportation agents and "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

"We are evaluating why the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) team may not have been following that protocol," Miller said.

The White House later said that Miller was referring to "general guidance" to immigration agents operating in the state, rather than the specific incident in which Pretti was killed.

It added that officials would be "examining why additional force protection assets may not have been present to support the operation" to remove undocumented migrants from Minnesota.

Miller also appeared to blame both the border agency and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for his comments on Saturday, which have since attracted criticism.

Shortly after the killing, Miller called Pretti a "would-be assassin" and accused him of wanting to murder federal agents.

But Miller said his comments were based on an initial statement by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who falsely said Pretti was brandishing a weapon when he approached federal agents.

Video evidence later showed that the victim was not holding a gun at the time. Pretti had a sidearm on him, but agents had already removed it before he was shot multiple times at point-blank range.

"The initial statement from DHS was based on reports from CBP on the ground," Miller said in his statement.

ICE,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

    US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

  2. Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

    Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

  3. Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

    Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

  4. 2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

    2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

  5. Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

    Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran
Recommended
Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds
2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin

2nd round of Ukraine peace talks scheduled for Feb. 1: Kremlin
Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran

Ten US warships in Mideast as Trump threatens Iran
Truckers Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues

Truckers' Balkan border blockade over EU rules continues
Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash

Indian deputy state leader killed in plane crash
Trump says will deescalate Minneapolis

Trump says will 'deescalate' Minneapolis
EU top diplomat urges more European NATO

EU top diplomat urges 'more European' NATO
WORLD Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

Starmer, Xi stress need for stronger UK-China ties to face global headwinds

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stressed the need for closer relations between their countries in order to face geopolitical headwinds, as the two met in Beijing on Thursday.

ECONOMY US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

US Fed holds interest rates steady, defying Trump pressure

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady Wednesday at its first policy gathering this year, citing robust economic growth, as the central bank resists President Donald Trump's mounting pressure for cuts.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿