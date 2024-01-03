Truck queue at Türkiye-Iran border reaches 10 kilometers

HAKKARI

A 10-kilometer-long queue of trucks has formed at Türkiye’s southeastern Esendere Border Gate in Hakkari due to technical issues ongoing for five days at the Iranian customs.

Additionally, renovations at the alternative border gate to Iran, Ağrı's Gürbulak Border Gate, have redirected more trucks to the Esendere Border Gate.

Truck drivers are waiting in line to cross from the Esendere Border Gate to Iran and deliver their export cargo. The queue of trucks waiting at the gate has reached approximately 10 kilometers.

Truck driver Babek Rizayi, who set out from the northwestern province of Yalova to take his cargo to Iran, said waiting in line has been tiring and challenging.

"Trucks are coming from Iran to Türkiye. There is no problem on the Turkish side, but we cannot enter Iran. We have been waiting in this queue for days. We have run out of fuel and food. Every day, we walk 6 kilometers to the border to try to get updates about the issue. It is stated that the entry of the trucks cannot be ensured due to a system error."