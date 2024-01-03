Truck queue at Türkiye-Iran border reaches 10 kilometers

Truck queue at Türkiye-Iran border reaches 10 kilometers

HAKKARI
Truck queue at Türkiye-Iran border reaches 10 kilometers

A 10-kilometer-long queue of trucks has formed at Türkiye’s southeastern Esendere Border Gate in Hakkari due to technical issues ongoing for five days at the Iranian customs.

Additionally, renovations at the alternative border gate to Iran, Ağrı's Gürbulak Border Gate, have redirected more trucks to the Esendere Border Gate.

Truck drivers are waiting in line to cross from the Esendere Border Gate to Iran and deliver their export cargo. The queue of trucks waiting at the gate has reached approximately 10 kilometers.

Truck driver Babek Rizayi, who set out from the northwestern province of Yalova to take his cargo to Iran, said waiting in line has been tiring and challenging.

"Trucks are coming from Iran to Türkiye. There is no problem on the Turkish side, but we cannot enter Iran. We have been waiting in this queue for days. We have run out of fuel and food. Every day, we walk 6 kilometers to the border to try to get updates about the issue. It is stated that the entry of the trucks cannot be ensured due to a system error."

queues ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara
56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op
Irans Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda
Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
New price display regulation for eateries in full effect

New price display regulation for eateries in full effect
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.