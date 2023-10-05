Trio wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for quantum dots

Trio wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for quantum dots

STOCHOLM
Trio wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for quantum dots

French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov yesterday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for research in tiny particles known as quantum dots.

The trio, whose names were leaked in the Swedish press ahead of the announcement, succeeded in producing these tiny components, that "now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumor tissue, among many other things," the jury said.

The names of the recipients had already been reported by Swedish media, several of which said they had received a press release from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that named the three U.S.-based chemists - hours before the academy had even met for a final vote on the winners.

Bawendi, speaking to reporters, said he was "shocked" by the news and had not seen the leaked reports.

Nobel leaks are rare, with the various prize-awarding academies going to great lengths to keep the winners' names under wraps until the announcements.

Bawendi, 62, born in Paris to French and Tunisian parents, is a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Brus, 80, is a professor at Columbia in New York, and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov works at the U.S.-based Nanocrystals Technology.

The trio will share the $1 million award, receiving it from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Nobel Prize,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

    Türkiye strikes PKK bases in Iraq again in retaliation for Ankara attack

  2. Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

    Yanardağ given 2.5-year jail term, granted release

  3. Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

    Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

  4. Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

    Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

  5. S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor

    S Korea, US monitoring possible halt in N Korea nuclear reactor
Recommended
West Bank city pins tourism hopes on UNESCO listing

West Bank city pins tourism hopes on UNESCO listing
US TV provider given first-ever space debris fine

US TV provider given first-ever space debris fine
Joan Baez has ‘songs to sing, secrets to tell in new doc’

Joan Baez has ‘songs to sing, secrets to tell in new doc’
104-year-old woman skydives from plane

104-year-old woman skydives from plane
Haluk Bilginer to co-star with Angelina Jolie in film ‘Maria’

Haluk Bilginer to co-star with Angelina Jolie in film ‘Maria’
Scientists unlock secrets of ancient Roman and Mayan buildings

Scientists unlock secrets of ancient Roman and Mayan buildings
WORLD Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan lifts tsunami advisory issued after earthquake hit near outlying islands

Japan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported.
ECONOMY Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

The Central Bank has no exchange rate target and does not engage in transactions to keep the rates at certain levels, Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan has said.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.