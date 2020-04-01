Treasury to repay over $13B debt in April-June

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Treasury will repay debts worth 86.5 billion Turkish liras (some $13.1 billion) in the April-June period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 31.

The Treasury will repay 35.1 billion Turkish liras ($5.3 billion) in external debts, including 6.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.03 billion) in interest payments.

For the next three months, 51.5 billion Turkish liras ($7.8 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- with around 23.9 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest will be the principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 82 billion Turkish liras ($12.4 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.



The Treasury has projected to hold 23 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates- no planned external borrowing- in April-June.