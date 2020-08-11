Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

  • August 11 2020 10:04:00

Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this July posted a deficit of 30.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Aug. 10. 

Cash revenues of the Treasury totaled 87 billion Turkish liras ($12.5 billion) last month, down 2.7% from July 2019.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 8.1 billion liras ($1.2 billion), hit some 118.2 billion liras ($17 billion), an annual surge of 37%.

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 110.1 billion liras ($15.8 billion), driving a 23.2-billion-lira ($3.3-billion) deficit in the primary balance.

The Treasury received 450 million liras ($65 million) from the privatization or fund income in July - including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments and land sale revenues.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 6.97 at the end of April.

Turkey, cash deficit,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

    Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

  2. Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

    Turkey to continue its plans in E Med, Erdoğan says

  3. Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

    Turkish Navy protecting Oruç Reis in East Mediterranean

  4. Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

    Archaeologist buried in ancient city she excavated

  5. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank zeros open market liquidity limits

Turkish Central Bank zeros open market liquidity limits
Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July

Export Climate Index rises to 53 in July
Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal

Turkcell, China Development Bank ink $590 mln loan deal
SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts

SunExpress beefing up German flights to Turkish resorts
Turkeys unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12.9 pct in May

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches

Russian tourists return to sunny Turkish beaches
WORLD Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 11 that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a  COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.   
ECONOMY Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

Treasury sees $4.4 bln cash deficit in July

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance this July posted a deficit of 30.8 billion Turkish liras ($4.4 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Aug. 10. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.