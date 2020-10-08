Treasury posts $3.9 bln cash deficit in Sept

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 30.08 billion Turkish liras ($3.93 billion) this September, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Oct. 7.

Cash revenues of the Treasury totaled 78.19 billion Turkish liras ($9.99 billion) last month.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 14.82 billion liras ($1.89billion), hit some 109.4 billion liras ($13.98 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 94.59 billion liras ($12.09 billion), driving a 16.4 billion liras ($2.09 billion) deficit in the primary balance.

The Treasury received 409 million liras ($52.3 million) from the privatization or fund income in September - including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments and land sale revenues.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.82 at the end of September.