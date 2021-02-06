Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 

Cash revenues of the Treasury totaled 91.6 billion Turkish liras ($13 billion) last month. 

 Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 21.1 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion), hit some 117.6 billion liras ($16.7 billion).

 Non-interest expenditures amounted to 96.5 billion Turkish liras ($13.7 billion), driving a 4.9 billion liras ($700 million) deficit in the primary balance.

 The Treasury did not receive any revenues from the privatization or fund income in January.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.3148 at the end of the last month.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

