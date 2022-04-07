Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Public transport prices, including buses and taxis, have been hiked by 40 percent, while water prices have been increased by 29 percent in Istanbul.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) met on April 6 to set new prices for the city’s public transport.

According to the decision taken at the meeting, prices for public transport were increased by 40 percent, and new fares will take effect on April 9.

In line with the UKOME’s decisions, the price of a single ticket
have been increased from 5.48 liras to 7.67 Turkish Liras ($0.52), while the price of a monthly pass has been raised to 602 liras for regular commuters and 109 liras for students from 430 liras and 78 liras, respectively.

The flat rate for yellow taxis has been hiked from 7 liras to 9.8 liras, while taxis will charge travelers 28 liras for a short distance trip instead of 20 liras.

The minimum fare for shared-taxi (dolmuş) has also been increased from 3.75 liras to 5.25 liras in the city, which is home to more than 15 million people.

Meanwhile, at the request of the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (İSKİ), the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council held an emergency meeting on April 5 and decided to increase water prices in the city by 29 percent.

The price of each cubic meter of water for households has risen from 5.56 liras to 8.33 liras. But, with a discount, the actual price will be 7.21 liras.

