TransAnatolia rally kicks off with a ceremonial start

ESKİŞEHİR

TransAnatolia, Turkey’s only cross-country rally, kicked off on Sept. 11 with a ceremonial start held in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

Dozens of local and international racers, including Andreo Rossi, Michael Schafer and Erik Klomp, are competing at the event that will end on Sept. 18.

A total of 69 vehicles, including 39 motorcycles, 18 cars, four SSVs, five Quads and three trucks, and 94 athletes take part in the organization.

The participants will compete in a 2,300-kilometer route, starting off from the historic Odunpazarı district in Eskişehir and finishing in the northeastern province of Kars.

The scenic route will take the racers through a vast stretch of flats in central Turkey to mountains in the eastern Anatolia region, before reaching the finish line in Kars.

The rally also covers a route stretching through the southern part of the Black Sea region, known for its curvy roads and hard bends.

Speaking at the ceremony, TransAnatolia General Coordinator Burak Büyükpınar said that they were very happy to be in Eskişehir, the cradle of Anatolian civilizations, in the 11th year of the event.

Event coordinator Orhan Çelen stressed that TransAnatolia is not only a sports competition but also a cultural route.