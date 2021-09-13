TransAnatolia rally kicks off with a ceremonial start

  • September 13 2021 07:00:00

TransAnatolia rally kicks off with a ceremonial start

ESKİŞEHİR
TransAnatolia rally kicks off with a ceremonial start

TransAnatolia, Turkey’s only cross-country rally, kicked off on Sept. 11 with a ceremonial start held in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir.

Dozens of local and international racers, including Andreo Rossi, Michael Schafer and Erik Klomp, are competing at the event that will end on Sept. 18.

A total of 69 vehicles, including 39 motorcycles, 18 cars, four SSVs, five Quads and three trucks, and 94 athletes take part in the organization.

The participants will compete in a 2,300-kilometer route, starting off from the historic Odunpazarı district in Eskişehir and finishing in the northeastern province of Kars.

The scenic route will take the racers through a vast stretch of flats in central Turkey to mountains in the eastern Anatolia region, before reaching the finish line in Kars.

The rally also covers a route stretching through the southern part of the Black Sea region, known for its curvy roads and hard bends.

Speaking at the ceremony, TransAnatolia General Coordinator Burak Büyükpınar said that they were very happy to be in Eskişehir, the cradle of Anatolian civilizations, in the 11th year of the event.

Event coordinator Orhan Çelen stressed that TransAnatolia is not only a sports competition but also a cultural route.

WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

    Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

    Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Recommended
Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home
National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş
Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat
Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship

Young shooter to represent Turkey at world championship
Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands

Turkey set for tough test in Netherlands
Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey
WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government’s new higher education minister said on Sept. 12.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, the company behind Turkish e-commerce giant Hepsiburada, will jointly establish an artificial intelligence center, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Sept. 12.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig showdown on Sept. 12, an upsetting result for the Lions.