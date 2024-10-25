Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

ISTANBUL
Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

Traffic units across the country have recently begun using an AI-driven speed radar system produced under the coordination of the Turkish defense industry.

This new system allows for simultaneous ticketing for automobiles, trucks, pickup trucks, motorcyclists or other vehicles traveling on a four-lane road.

Featuring a night vision system, this new radar device can detect speeding violations from approximately 1,500 vehicles in just two hours. The number of lanes is selected before the system is activated, allowing the speed of cars in each lane to be independently calculated.

In this way, this radar system, which can be mounted on a vehicle or a tripod, allows traffic teams to receive infraction data instantaneously. In this way, the teams swiftly proceed with legal actions against drivers who disobey speeding rules.

In addition to identifying a wide array of information about vehicles, including their brand and color, the system also enables the issuance of fines for motorcycles exceeding the speed limit. This was previously unfeasible to detect due to motorcycles lacking front-mounted license plates.

Actively employed on all roadways throughout the country, this technology functions without any problems in all weathers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
Turkish forces neutralize 15 PKK members in north Syria

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria
State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar
Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025

Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025
Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq
Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿