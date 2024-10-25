Traffic units employ AI-powered speed radar system

ISTANBUL

Traffic units across the country have recently begun using an AI-driven speed radar system produced under the coordination of the Turkish defense industry.

This new system allows for simultaneous ticketing for automobiles, trucks, pickup trucks, motorcyclists or other vehicles traveling on a four-lane road.

Featuring a night vision system, this new radar device can detect speeding violations from approximately 1,500 vehicles in just two hours. The number of lanes is selected before the system is activated, allowing the speed of cars in each lane to be independently calculated.

In this way, this radar system, which can be mounted on a vehicle or a tripod, allows traffic teams to receive infraction data instantaneously. In this way, the teams swiftly proceed with legal actions against drivers who disobey speeding rules.

In addition to identifying a wide array of information about vehicles, including their brand and color, the system also enables the issuance of fines for motorcycles exceeding the speed limit. This was previously unfeasible to detect due to motorcycles lacking front-mounted license plates.

Actively employed on all roadways throughout the country, this technology functions without any problems in all weathers.