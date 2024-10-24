Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar

Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar

HATAY
Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar

The Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar, featuring restaurants that celebrate local flavors in Hatay, is reuniting earthquake-affected tradespeople with their customers, fostering community and resilience.

In the city, which is part of UNESCO's "Creative Cities Network" in the field of gastronomy, a bazaar was established in the Odabaşı neighborhood, coordinated by the governor's office and the Eastern Mediterranean Development Agency, for tradesmen whose businesses were destroyed in the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6 last year. The bazaar opened on Sept. 27 this year.

In the bazaar, which contains 18 restaurants built in the style of old Antakya architecture, foods such as Antakya künefe, kaytaz pastry, kömbe and Antakya kağıt kebab, which are registered with geographical indication, are sold.

The bazaar, which provides earthquake-affected tradesmen an opportunity to continue their commercial activities, is frequently visited by citizens.

The bazaar is beautifully lit for evening visits, drawing in visitors who indulge in the city’s local flavors while capturing photos around the various establishments.

Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar Chairman Mete Güneşer said that the bazaar was planned with the concept of the historical Saray Street, which was damaged in the earthquake.

Güneşer stated that although businesses were newly opened, people have shown great interest. "Those who are hungry will drive their cars to our bazaar. People won’t need to think about what to eat on the road because everything is here. We will be the center of hygiene, quality and entertainment," he said.

Güneşer expressed that the number of visitors will increase once the restaurants are operating at full capacity. "When the tradesmen complete their staff and equipment shortages, we will host at least 10,000 people a day."

Künefe seller Ragıp Bekfilavioğlu also said that after the earthquakes, he served for a while in a prefabricated bazaar and that with the opening of the Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar, they started working more regularly.

Bekfilavioğlu stated they were pleased with the activity in the bazaar, saying, "We are welcoming lots of people in the bazaar. Hopefully, it will continue like this. Our bazaar is home to some of the most refined places in Antakya. People should come and visit, taste desserts and meals. Once they come, this will become a regular spot for them."

Baker Nasır Bucak also said that the public's interest in their products motivated them, and they aimed to revive Hatay's gastronomy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

    Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

  2. Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

    Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

  3. Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

    Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

  4. Four astronauts return to Earth

    Four astronauts return to Earth

  5. Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy

    Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Recommended
Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara
Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire

Warsaw opens doors to chocolate empire
Locals fume as Lisbons historic trams become tourist toy

Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy
Master of extraordinary ice creams

Master of extraordinary ice creams
Göbeklitepe artifacts to be displayed at Colosseum

Göbeklitepe artifacts to be displayed at Colosseum
Celine Dion makes comeback after Paris Olympics

Celine Dion makes comeback after Paris Olympics
The World of Tim Burton in London Design Museum

The World of Tim Burton in London Design Museum
WORLD Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran says two dead in Israeli strikes on military targets

Iran said an Israeli attack targeted military sites in the Islamic republic on Saturday, killing two soldiers, almost a month after Israel vowed to avenge a missile barrage that raised fears of a full-scale Middle East war.
ECONOMY Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Enerjisa secures over $1 bln loan for wind energy projects

Turkish conglomerate Sabancı Holding's power generation business, Enerjisa Üretim, signed a loan agreement worth over $1 billion to finance 750 megawatts (MW) of wind energy projects.

SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿