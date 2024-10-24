Tradesmen thrive in Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar

HATAY

The Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar, featuring restaurants that celebrate local flavors in Hatay, is reuniting earthquake-affected tradespeople with their customers, fostering community and resilience.

In the city, which is part of UNESCO's "Creative Cities Network" in the field of gastronomy, a bazaar was established in the Odabaşı neighborhood, coordinated by the governor's office and the Eastern Mediterranean Development Agency, for tradesmen whose businesses were destroyed in the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6 last year. The bazaar opened on Sept. 27 this year.

In the bazaar, which contains 18 restaurants built in the style of old Antakya architecture, foods such as Antakya künefe, kaytaz pastry, kömbe and Antakya kağıt kebab, which are registered with geographical indication, are sold.

The bazaar, which provides earthquake-affected tradesmen an opportunity to continue their commercial activities, is frequently visited by citizens.

The bazaar is beautifully lit for evening visits, drawing in visitors who indulge in the city’s local flavors while capturing photos around the various establishments.

Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar Chairman Mete Güneşer said that the bazaar was planned with the concept of the historical Saray Street, which was damaged in the earthquake.

Güneşer stated that although businesses were newly opened, people have shown great interest. "Those who are hungry will drive their cars to our bazaar. People won’t need to think about what to eat on the road because everything is here. We will be the center of hygiene, quality and entertainment," he said.

Güneşer expressed that the number of visitors will increase once the restaurants are operating at full capacity. "When the tradesmen complete their staff and equipment shortages, we will host at least 10,000 people a day."

Künefe seller Ragıp Bekfilavioğlu also said that after the earthquakes, he served for a while in a prefabricated bazaar and that with the opening of the Antakya Gastronomy Bazaar, they started working more regularly.

Bekfilavioğlu stated they were pleased with the activity in the bazaar, saying, "We are welcoming lots of people in the bazaar. Hopefully, it will continue like this. Our bazaar is home to some of the most refined places in Antakya. People should come and visit, taste desserts and meals. Once they come, this will become a regular spot for them."

Baker Nasır Bucak also said that the public's interest in their products motivated them, and they aimed to revive Hatay's gastronomy.