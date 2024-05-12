Trade Winds forum set to kick off in Istanbul this week

ISTANBUL

The U.S. Department of Commerce is bringing more than 120 U.S. businesses to Europe and Eurasia for the 14th annual Trade Winds as Türkiye and the U.S. seek to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion.

This year’s Trade Winds centers around a three-day business forum from May 13-15 in Istanbul.

Trade Winds is the largest U.S. government-led trade mission and business development forum.

Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will lead the primary trade mission to Istanbul.

There are also spin-off events in Italy, Romania, Denmark, Poland and Kazakhstan, preceding and following the main event in Istanbul.

The forum will feature tailored business-to-government meetings with U.S. commercial diplomats and trade experts based in over 30 countries across Europe and Eurasia, as well as plenary sessions and networking events for U.S. and Turkish businesses to explore opportunities for investment and partnerships, according to a statement from the U.S Consulate General in Istanbul.

“Lago and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will meet with government officials in both countries to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our bilateral trade and investment relationship and continued collaboration on energy, climate and commercial interests,” said the statement.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake and U.S. Consul General in Istanbul Julie Eadeh will host the large U.S. delegation along with Turkish business leaders and government officials for a series of panel discussions and networking events dedicated to increasing commercial ties between the United States and Türkiye.

“Trade continues to be a foundation of our good relations, creating jobs and prosperity in both Türkiye and the United States,” commented Ambassador Flake.

“That hundreds of U.S. businesses are participating in Trade Winds this week is evidence they share our optimism about the future of our economic relationship with Türkiye,” Flake said.

The Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat last week traveled to the U.S. to hold talks with government officials and businesspeople.

During his visit he met with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and attended the 39th American-Turkish Conference.

“We agreed on the mutual goal of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade. We also conveyed our satisfaction with the mutual investments reaching $26 billion and expressed our belief that these investments will continue to increase over time,” Bolat said after his meeting with Raimondo.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries currently stands at $33.5 billion, with Türkiye’s exports to the U.S. amounting to $14.8 billion.