Trade minister to visit Japan to strengthen economic ties

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat will pay a two-day visit to Japan with officials from both the government and private sectors to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, sources told state-run Anadolu Agency.

The April 23-24 visit aims to carry the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and Japan to a higher level in the economic and commercial fields.

Within the scope of the visit, which coincides with the 101st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bolat will attend the official opening ceremony of the Turkish pavilion for EXPO 2025 Osaka and introduce Türkiye's cultural and technological vision to the international community.

Türkiye is participating in EXPO 2025 Osaka with the theme, “Golden Age of Civilizations,” while the 900-square-meter national pavilion brings together Anatolia's cultural heritage and the country's vision for the future.

On the second day of the visit, Bolat will hold separate bilateral meetings with the Japanese ministers of trade, transport and infrastructure and agriculture in Tokyo.

Bolat will also attend the Türkiye-Japan CEO round table meeting, which brings together the leading names of the Turkish and Japanese business world and meet the president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

While the trade volume between the two countries reached $5.4 billion in 2024, Japan is Türkiye's fourth largest trading partner in Asia.

Türkiye's exports amounted to $718 million and imports $4.7 billion.

The total investment of more than 275 Japanese companies operating in Türkiye exceeds $3.1 billion.