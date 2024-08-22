Traces of 3,750-year-old trade discovered in Anatolia

ANKARA

Archaeological excavations at the Tavşanlı Mound in the western province of Kütahya’s Tavşanlı district have unearthed a 3,700-year-old cylinder seal in a layer dating back to the end of the Assyrian Trade Colonies period.

The seal that excited the archaeological world is expected to fill an important gap in Anatolia's trade history.

The rare seal, made of tile, is bordered with lines on the top and bottom, and is decorated with "V" motifs placed in groups of two and three inside each other.

The tile cylinder seals are known from major trade centers such as Kültepe and Acemhöyük in Central Anatolia. Registered as the first example in Western Anatolia of the tile cylinder seals, this new discovery clearly reveals the existence of new trade routes between the East and West.

Other findings unearthed during the excavations strengthen the connection of this trade center with artifacts of Mesopotamian and Central Anatolian origin. However, the most striking findings were the weapons and human remains of four different individuals found among the rubble in the fire layer. The remains bear the traces of a sudden and brutal attack on the settlement, showing that people were attacked before they could escape from their homes.

This historical discovery not only reinforces the importance of the Tavşanlı Mound, but also reveals the extent of Anatolia's historical trade networks and the depth of cultural interactions in this period.