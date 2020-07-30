Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

  • July 30 2020 09:18:00

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 

Trabzonspor took the lead when Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth crossed the ball into the goal area and Turkish midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür flicked it into Alanyaspor's net for the 1-0 score.

In injury time in the second half, Alanyaspor forward Papiss Cisse's equalized with a header but the goal was disallowed because of an offside call.

Near the end of the match, Sorloth added an insurance goal on a counterattack at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium for the 2-0 win.

In the second half, Trabzonspor left back Filip Novak faced a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

Ömür was named the man of the match. Trabzonspor's Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa lifted the trophy during the cup ceremony.

Trabzonspor has won the Turkish Cup nine times as the Black Sea club previously claimed it in 1977, 1978, 1984, 1992, 1995, 2003, 2004 and 2010.

It was Alanyaspor's first final, returning home with a silver medal.

Galatasaray has the most trophies in Turkish Cup history with 18.

No relegations for 2019-20 season in Turkish Süper Lig 

Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on July 29 announced that clubs will not be relegated to a lower league for the 2019-20 season in the top-tier Turkish Süper Lig.

TFF chairman Nihat Özdemir made the announcement, adding that 21 teams will play in the Super Lig next season.

So, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor, Hes Kablo Kayserispor and MKE Ankaragücü will play in the division next season as these three would normally have been relegated to the second-tier TFF First League once the season ended.

Özdemir said four teams would be relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season from Süper Lig, with 20 to compete in the top-tier division's 2021-22 season.

He added that the Supr Lig's new foreign player restrictions would also not apply for the 2020-21 season.

The current rules say Süper Lig clubs could sign a maximum of 14 foreigners in a season as there are no restrictions for the starting 11.

The new rule indicates that clubs can sign 14 foreign players at most, with eight playing on the pitch at any given time.

Turkey, süper league,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km
Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight
UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues
Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title
Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win
Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 