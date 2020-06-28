Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

  • June 28 2020 11:08:00

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.

Trabzonspor's Norwegian star Alexander Sorloth scored the opener in the third minute, firing a close range shot.

The Black Sea club took the lead but was unable to secure it as the visitors were awarded a penalty kick in the 60th minute when defender Joao Pereira was whistled for a handball in the penalty area.

Forward Gerson Rodrigues from Luxembourg successfully converted the penalty kick to equalize

Rodrigues was shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 82nd minute after a foul.

But Ankaragücü fought bravely to finish the match 1-1.

Ankaragücü has been seeking an exit from the relegation zone. The Ankara team moved up to 17th place with 25 points in 29 weeks.

Pereira is suspended for the next match against Galatasaray after being booked for arguing with the referee.

Second-place Trabzonspor has 58 points in standings.

But league leaders Medipol Başakşehir has 59 points. They will take on Galatasaray in a showdown on June 28 in a high-stakes match between Istanbul clubs.

Kick off will be at 1800GMT.

Goals galore in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe beat 10-man BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 at home in Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

The visitors were down to 10 in the 65th minute when Turkish winger Gökhan Töre was sent off after fouling Fenerbahçe midfielder Emre Belözoğlu.

Fenerbahçe forward Vedat Muriqi broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with a header for the 1-0 lead.

But midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored the equalizer with a header of his own in the 81st minute.

Eight minutes later, Yeni Malatyaspor came back as Dutch midfielder Mitchell Donald put the ball into Fenerbahçe net. His shot from the penalty area beat goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for the 1-2.

Fenerbahçe struggled but managed to win on consecutive goals by Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan in injury time.

The team is in the sixth spot with 46 points in the standings.

Results:

Fenerbahçe - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-2

Göztepe - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-3

Trabzonspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-1

June 28's fixtures:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Çaykur Rizespor - Yukatel Denizlispor

Medipol Başakşehir - Galatasaray

Gaziantep FK - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Turkey, football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

    Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

  2. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

  3. Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  4. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  5. Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient

    Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient
Recommended
Turkeys new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed

Turkey's new schedule in UEFA Nations League revealed
League race heats up as leader Başakşehir hosts Galatasaray

League race heats up as leader Başakşehir hosts Galatasaray
Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought

Jubilation as Liverpool win Premier League to end 30-year drought
2 Beşiktaş players contract coronavirus

2 Beşiktaş players contract coronavirus
New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October
Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’
WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkey should become smart-agriculture country

Turkey should become 'smart-agriculture' country

Turkey should become a "smart-agriculture" country to overcome its agricultural issues, raise incomes and ensure food security for the future, according to the head of the Turkish Guild of Agricultural Journalists (TAGYAD).
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.