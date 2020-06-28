Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.

Trabzonspor's Norwegian star Alexander Sorloth scored the opener in the third minute, firing a close range shot.

The Black Sea club took the lead but was unable to secure it as the visitors were awarded a penalty kick in the 60th minute when defender Joao Pereira was whistled for a handball in the penalty area.

Forward Gerson Rodrigues from Luxembourg successfully converted the penalty kick to equalize

Rodrigues was shown a second yellow card and sent off in the 82nd minute after a foul.

But Ankaragücü fought bravely to finish the match 1-1.

Ankaragücü has been seeking an exit from the relegation zone. The Ankara team moved up to 17th place with 25 points in 29 weeks.

Pereira is suspended for the next match against Galatasaray after being booked for arguing with the referee.

Second-place Trabzonspor has 58 points in standings.

But league leaders Medipol Başakşehir has 59 points. They will take on Galatasaray in a showdown on June 28 in a high-stakes match between Istanbul clubs.

Kick off will be at 1800GMT.

Goals galore in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe beat 10-man BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 at home in Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

The visitors were down to 10 in the 65th minute when Turkish winger Gökhan Töre was sent off after fouling Fenerbahçe midfielder Emre Belözoğlu.

Fenerbahçe forward Vedat Muriqi broke the deadlock in the 70th minute with a header for the 1-0 lead.

But midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored the equalizer with a header of his own in the 81st minute.

Eight minutes later, Yeni Malatyaspor came back as Dutch midfielder Mitchell Donald put the ball into Fenerbahçe net. His shot from the penalty area beat goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for the 1-2.

Fenerbahçe struggled but managed to win on consecutive goals by Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan in injury time.

The team is in the sixth spot with 46 points in the standings.

Results:

Fenerbahçe - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-2

Göztepe - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-3

Trabzonspor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-1

June 28's fixtures:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Çaykur Rizespor - Yukatel Denizlispor

Medipol Başakşehir - Galatasaray

Gaziantep FK - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor