Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.

The visitors took an early 1-0 lead thanks to Diego Rossi's goal in the third minute at Medical Park Stadium in the Black Sea city of Trabzon.

But Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men after defender Min-jae Kim was shown a red card in the 23rd minute.

Anastasios Bakasetas scored the equalizer on a free kick, and the first half ended 1-1.

In the second half, Trabzonspor completed its comeback after Bakasetas converted the penalty successfully and Yusuf Sari doubled his team's lead.

Unbeaten Trabzonspor moved to the top of Süper Lig with 21 points, followed by Fenerbahçe, which has racked up 19 points in nine matches.