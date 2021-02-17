Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

  • February 17 2021 07:00:00

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

TRABZON
Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.

“Our legal fight to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Süper Lig at [the Federation Internationale de Football Association] FIFA and [the Union of European Football Associations] UEFA have remained inconclusive,” according to the club’s statement.

“The world and European football organizations would not interfere even if match-fixing would have been ruled that season,” it added.

Calling themselves “justice seekers,” the club said, “With the decision of the club’s board, our lawyers in Switzerland have finished the preparatory work and have applied to the ECHR.”

A long-standing dispute between the clubs began when three officials from Fenerbahçe, in-cluding its president, were embroiled in an alleged match-fixing scandal in the 2010-11 sea-son.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) subsequently sanctioned the three officials in May 2012 but did not punish the club.

In July 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Trabzonspor’s appeal for the league title.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

    Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

  2. Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

    Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

  3. Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

  4. CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

    CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

  5. Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

    Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker
Recommended
Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast
Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall
Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss
Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
WORLD Dubai princess says fears for life as held ’hostage’

Dubai princess says fears for life as held ’hostage’

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler says she is being held captive and fears for her life after a foiled attempt to flee, according to footage broadcast on Feb. 16.
ECONOMY Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has shared photos of the golf courses across the country on its Go Turkey website, as it seeks to make the sport a draw for foreign tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.