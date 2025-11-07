Trabzon-Sochi ferry services resume after 14 years

TRABZON

After a 14-year hiatus, ferry services between Türkiye’s northern port city of Trabzon and Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi have officially resumed.

The first voyage of the 450-passenger, 200-vehicle capacity ferry Seabridge, operated by the Turkish maritime company Lider Line, departed from Trabzon Port on Nov. 5, marking the revival of a route vital for regional tourism and commerce.

The 12-hour journey is expected to reconnect communities and boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mustafa Çakır, Leader Line’s agency and ship operations manager, said that the relaunch had been met with remarkable enthusiasm.

“We’re thrilled to be operating the first Trabzon-Sochi voyage after so many years. Interest has been overwhelming, not just from across Türkiye, but also neighboring countries like Greece, Bulgaria and Romania,” he said, adding that the company expects significant demand during the summer and school holiday seasons.

Among the passengers on the maiden voyage was Trabzon-born dual citizen Aydın Köksal, who now lives in Sochi. “We used to travel through Georgia or fly to Istanbul to reach Türkiye,” he said. “So, this is a fantastic development.”

Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Erkut Çelebi noted that the Trabzon-Sochi line had been especially active between the 1990s and early 2000s but was later restricted due to logistical limitations imposed during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“Restarting these sailings is crucial for tourism. Visitors from Russia will spend at our hotels, restaurants and shops, providing a valuable boost to the local economy,” he said.

Lider Line Board Member Aykan Üçüncü announced that during the winter season, departures will take place from Trabzon on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from Sochi on Thursdays and Mondays. “We plan to increase the number of trips in summer to one every two days due to strong demand,” he said.

Üçüncü highlighted that the service also supports health tourism in Trabzon. He added that a bilateral agreement between Russia and Türkiye allows both passenger and freight transportation until the end of 2027.