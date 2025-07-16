Tourists brave extreme heat to explore Mardin’s historic Midyat

MARDİN
Despite scorching temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius, the historic district of Midyat in the southeastern province of Mardin continues to attract a steady stream of tourists eager to explore its rich cultural and architectural heritage.

Featured on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2021, Midyat offers a unique glimpse into the region’s multi-faith and multicultural past.

Its iconic stone houses, ancient churches and mosques and traditional silver workshops remain key attractions.

Scores of visitors stroll through the town’s historic streets, browsing artisan markets and posing for photos in traditional scarves.

Some women also mark their visit by applying henna, a cultural practice where a natural dye is applied to the skin in a decorative pattern.

“People are drawn here to experience the atmosphere and history,” said local tour guide Şehmus Yıldız. “Even at 45 degrees, the heat doesn’t stop them. In fact, it adds to the authenticity of the visit.”

Local shopkeeper Aysel Akgün, who helps tourists style traditional shawls, said the town is welcoming guests from across Türkiye and abroad.

“Yes, it’s hot, but we are very happy with the attention Midyat is receiving,” she said.

Among the visitors, Polat Beren from Germany shared that the town looked exactly as he had seen in Turkish TV dramas.

“It’s just like in the series and the photos, extremely beautiful. We took lots of pictures and visited mansions.

Elif Işık, a traveler from the southern city of Adana, said she would gladly return.

“The heat was intense, and we got a bit tired, but the historical sites made it all worthwhile. Midyat is a stunning place, I will definitely come back.”

