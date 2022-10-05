Tourist season not over yet in Bodrum

MUĞLA

The occupancy rate at hotels serving mostly foreign tourists is still steady at 90 percent in the province of Muğla’s famous resort town Bodrum, with people visiting the city to bask in the “yellow summer” sunshine.

Bodrum has already met its target of hosting 1 million tourists, said Ömer Faruk Dengiz, the president of the local hoteliers’ association.

Demand from domestic holidaymakers has been weak since school resumed classes, Dengiz said, adding that tourists from Russia, Poland and the U.K. are coming to the town.

Tourism activity is still vibrant during what is called “yellow summer” with warm weather and sea water temperature.

The occupancy rate is presently 50 percent on average at the hotels in Bodrum but is above 90 percent for those that host foreign tourists. Demand is strong from particularly Britain and Central and Eastern European countries.

“There will be direct flights from Ireland to Bodrum and are expected to continue until Nov. 20,” Dengiz said, voicing optimism that tourism activity is likely to remain throughout October.

The situation far exceeds their expectations, said Serkan Kahraman, who works in the local tourism industry.

The demographics of visiting tourists change during the “yellow summer,” he added, explaining that relatively older tourists replace young holidaymakers, who come to the town in the summer months.