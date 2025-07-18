Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity

BARCELONA

Barcelona has unveiled a plan to reduce the number of cruise passengers arriving at its port, part of a wider trend to combat overtourism in Europe's most popular destinations.

The city of Barcelona and the port authority signed an agreement to reduce the number of cruise ship terminals from seven to five by 2030, cutting traveller capacity from 37,000 to 31,000.

Spain's second-largest city hosts one of the world's busiest ports for cruise traffic, having received 3.65 million such passengers in 2024.

Cruise passenger numbers grew by 20 percent between 2018 and 2024, Barcelona's Socialist mayor Jaume Collboni said in a statement.

"For the first time in history, limits are being set on the growth of cruise ships in the city," Collboni added.

The demolition of three existing cruise terminals and the construction of a new one will cost 185 million euros ($215 million), adding to previous investments since a first protocol was signed in 2018.

Tourism has helped drive the dynamic Spanish economy, making it the world's second most-visited country with a record 94 million foreign visitors last year.

But the boom has fuelled anger about unaffordable housing and concern that mass visitor numbers are changing the fabric of neighborhoods, sparking protests in tourism hotspots.

Barcelona, which is on the front line of mass tourism, receiving millions of visitors every year, announced last year a plan to scrap around 10,000 tourist rental apartments by 2028 in an attempt to ease local discontent.

Elsewhere in Europe, the popular Italian city of Venice introduced a charge for day visitors last year, while Greece is implementing a tax on cruise ships docking at its islands.