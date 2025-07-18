Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity

Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity

BARCELONA
Tourist magnet Barcelona to cut cruise ship capacity

Barcelona has unveiled a plan to reduce the number of cruise passengers arriving at its port, part of a wider trend to combat overtourism in Europe's most popular destinations.

The city of Barcelona and the port authority signed an agreement to reduce the number of cruise ship terminals from seven to five by 2030, cutting traveller capacity from 37,000 to 31,000.

Spain's second-largest city hosts one of the world's busiest ports for cruise traffic, having received 3.65 million such passengers in 2024.

Cruise passenger numbers grew by 20 percent between 2018 and 2024, Barcelona's Socialist mayor Jaume Collboni said in a statement.

"For the first time in history, limits are being set on the growth of cruise ships in the city," Collboni added.

The demolition of three existing cruise terminals and the construction of a new one will cost 185 million euros ($215 million), adding to previous investments since a first protocol was signed in 2018.

Tourism has helped drive the dynamic Spanish economy, making it the world's second most-visited country with a record 94 million foreign visitors last year.

But the boom has fuelled anger about unaffordable housing and concern that mass visitor numbers are changing the fabric of neighborhoods, sparking protests in tourism hotspots.

Barcelona, which is on the front line of mass tourism, receiving millions of visitors every year, announced last year a plan to scrap around 10,000 tourist rental apartments by 2028 in an attempt to ease local discontent.

Elsewhere in Europe, the popular Italian city of Venice introduced a charge for day visitors last year, while Greece is implementing a tax on cruise ships docking at its islands.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations
External assets increase to reach $362.5 billion in May

External assets increase to reach $362.5 billion in May
Major international defense fair to start in Istanbul next week

Major international defense fair to start in Istanbul next week
Istanbul Airport once again crowned worlds best airport: Survey

Istanbul Airport once again crowned world's best airport: Survey
Argentina under Javier Milei: A tale of two economies

Argentina under Javier Milei: A tale of two economies
US House passes landmark crypto bills in win for Trump

US House passes landmark crypto bills in win for Trump
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿