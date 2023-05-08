Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

NEW DELHI
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.

Police officer Abdul Nazar said the rescue teams were expecting to recover more bodies from inside the boat after pulling it ashore from the muddy waters. He said India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying find those who were still missing.

The tourist boat capsized near the estuary of Poorappuzha River in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district, and most of the passengers were tourists. Nazar said authorities were investigating the cause of the accident and it appeared the boat capsized due to overcrowding.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

The state's chief minister, who will visit the area Monday, tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and urged the district's authorities to oversee the rescue.

Monday has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims' families in a tweet.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

In September 2020, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same region.

A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday night off a beach in southern India, and more than 22 people including children died, officials said.

Police officer Abdul Nazar said the rescue teams were expecting to recover more bodies from inside the boat after pulling it ashore from the muddy waters. He said India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue work and trying find those who were still missing.

The tourist boat capsized near the estuary of Poorappuzha River in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district, and most of the passengers were tourists. Nazar said authorities were investigating the cause of the accident and it appeared the boat capsized due to overcrowding.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

The state's chief minister, who will visit the area Monday, tweeted his condolences to the victims' families and urged the district's authorities to oversee the rescue.

Monday has been declared a day of official mourning, PTI reported, quoting a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained by the loss of lives” and announced compensation to the victims' families in a tweet.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

In September 2020, 12 people drowned when a sightseeing boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same region.

tourist boats,

TÜRKIYE İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

    İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

  2. Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

    Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

  3. Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

    Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

  4. Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

    Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

  5. Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY

    Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY
Recommended
Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month
Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut
Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot

Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
S Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties

S Korean, Japanese leaders to meet again to improve ties
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
WORLD Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

ECONOMY Construction materials production down in February

Construction materials production down in February

The construction materials production industry’s output declined by 10.3 percent in February from a year ago, according to data from the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers (İMSAD).

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.