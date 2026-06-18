Tourism venues required to obtain music licenses

ANKARA

Tourism facilities in Türkiye will be required to obtain music license certificates for the use of music in their common areas under a new regulatory amendment introduced by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The amendment was published in the Official Gazette on June 16, making music licensing a new requirement for businesses operating within the tourism sector.

Under the updated regulation, facilities seeking or holding an operating certificate must submit documentation proving that they have obtained a music license certificate from the relevant authorized federations operating under the scope of Türkiye’s Law on Intellectual and Artistic Works.

The requirement applies to the use of music in shared spaces of tourism establishments, including areas where music is played for guests as part of the overall service experience.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will determine which federations will be authorized to issue the certificates, as well as the procedures and conditions for obtaining them.

Tourism businesses will be granted a transition period to fulfill the new obligation. Facilities must complete the process of obtaining their music license certificates by Dec. 31. Businesses that fail to meet the requirement within the given timeframe will face administrative action in accordance with existing legislation.